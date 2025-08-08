Blocks no longer crush the player or enemies.
Fixed NPC zone interactions.
Removed jump delay.
Fixed UI.
When going out of bounds in a cave, the player is returned to the start and loses HP.
Adjusted balance — each pickaxe upgrade now requires half as many resources per level.
Pickaxe upgrades now change its color in the game.
Changed the player’s width to one block.
Bug fixes
