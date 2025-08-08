 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® eSports Legend
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19520694 Edited 8 August 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Blocks no longer crush the player or enemies.
Fixed NPC zone interactions.
Removed jump delay.
Fixed UI.
When going out of bounds in a cave, the player is returned to the start and loses HP.
Adjusted balance — each pickaxe upgrade now requires half as many resources per level.
Pickaxe upgrades now change its color in the game.
Changed the player’s width to one block.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3927481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link