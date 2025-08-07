 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® eSports Legend
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19520539 Edited 7 August 2025 – 23:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The melodies exercise can now start in any random degree instead of always from the root note.

Bug fixes:
- Multiple clicks screwing up the exercise when using the mouse on the melodies exercise.
- Can no longer click spacebar while holding a note on the guitar during the melodies exercise.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3195431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link