The melodies exercise can now start in any random degree instead of always from the root note.
Bug fixes:
- Multiple clicks screwing up the exercise when using the mouse on the melodies exercise.
- Can no longer click spacebar while holding a note on the guitar during the melodies exercise.
Gaps 1.3.1 - Start melodies on any degree
