Daifugō inspired competitions are now faster and fiercer! Ready? Set! GO!
• Time your sprint and be the first to shed cards in the new mini-game: Rhythm Rush!
• Compete in punchier matches in 2 halves, just like in real sports!
• Climb the Coin Blitz leaderboards for a limited time. Play matches, earn Coins, and win Token rewards!
• Unlock Maya, a Krav Maga martial artist from Israel and her Spirit Pet, the Ram!
• Improved scoring makes every card play and bomb drop feel more satisfying!
Changed files in this update