Major 11 August 2025 Build 19520464 Edited 12 August 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Daifugō inspired competitions are now faster and fiercer! Ready? Set! GO!

• Time your sprint and be the first to shed cards in the new mini-game: Rhythm Rush!

• Compete in punchier matches in 2 halves, just like in real sports!

• Climb the Coin Blitz leaderboards for a limited time. Play matches, earn Coins, and win Token rewards!

• Unlock Maya, a Krav Maga martial artist from Israel and her Spirit Pet, the Ram!

• Improved scoring makes every card play and bomb drop feel more satisfying!

