Hey Slayers!Version 1.1.6 is here with some optimizations, quality-of-life improvements, and a few bug fixes. Thanks to everyone who has been sharing feedback - it really helps!
🔄 Changes
- Optimized Tornado ability for better network performance.
- Minor performance improvements to the Skills popup.
- Enabled Cloud Diagnostics to help identify and debug errors or crashes.
- Added User ID display to the Options view - if you encounter issues or want to share feedback, you can copy this ID into your message to help with debugging.
- Adjusted timings in the Post Game popup so text animations play faster.
- Added a Skip button to the Post Game popup, allowing you to skip text animations entirely.
🐞 Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players joining a paused game in progress would remain paused. The game will now automatically unpause when a player connects.
- Miscellaneous fixes and code cleanup.
Thanks again for playing and supporting the game!
/Aero
Changed files in this update