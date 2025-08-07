Hey Slayers!

🔄 Changes

Optimized Tornado ability for better network performance.



ability for better network performance. Minor performance improvements to the Skills popup.



Enabled Cloud Diagnostics to help identify and debug errors or crashes.



Added User ID display to the Options view - if you encounter issues or want to share feedback, you can copy this ID into your message to help with debugging.



Adjusted timings in the Post Game popup so text animations play faster.



Added a Skip button to the Post Game popup, allowing you to skip text animations entirely.



🐞 Fixes

Fixed an issue where players joining a paused game in progress would remain paused. The game will now automatically unpause when a player connects.



Miscellaneous fixes and code cleanup.



Version 1.1.6 is here with some optimizations, quality-of-life improvements, and a few bug fixes. Thanks to everyone who has been sharing feedback - it really helps!Thanks again for playing and supporting the game!/Aero