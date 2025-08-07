 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19520436 Edited 7 August 2025 – 23:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Slayers!

Version 1.1.6 is here with some optimizations, quality-of-life improvements, and a few bug fixes. Thanks to everyone who has been sharing feedback - it really helps!

🔄 Changes

  • Optimized Tornado ability for better network performance.
  • Minor performance improvements to the Skills popup.
  • Enabled Cloud Diagnostics to help identify and debug errors or crashes.
  • Added User ID display to the Options view - if you encounter issues or want to share feedback, you can copy this ID into your message to help with debugging.
  • Adjusted timings in the Post Game popup so text animations play faster.
  • Added a Skip button to the Post Game popup, allowing you to skip text animations entirely.

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players joining a paused game in progress would remain paused. The game will now automatically unpause when a player connects.
  • Miscellaneous fixes and code cleanup.


Thanks again for playing and supporting the game!

/Aero

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3778251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link