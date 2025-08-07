-Added support for VSync in the FPS Limit Settings.
Thank you to all people playing Acre Crisis remember that you can report bugs in: https://discord.com/invite/AygFDaujxC
Acre Crisis - 1.4.1 Revision #1 Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2932901
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2932902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update