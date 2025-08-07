 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19520411
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added support for VSync in the FPS Limit Settings.

Thank you to all people playing Acre Crisis remember that you can report bugs in: https://discord.com/invite/AygFDaujxC

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2932901
Linux Depot 2932902
