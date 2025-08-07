Have a nice end to your week!
🌙 Additions🌱 Guide menu - found within the ESC panel, replacing the Tips menu
🎨 Visuals🌱Fixed bug with sailing animations where sometimes a rower would idle when switching rowing directions
🌱Redraw of Stonewood armor texture, no longer fire engine red
🌸 UI🌱Fixed visual padding issue on UI for spell book
🌱Fixed bug where stamina regen speed wasn’t showing when hovering over amphoras
🌱Fixed an issue that occurred with jewelry boons - when you had jewelry on and you drank alcohol that could recover ailments it would remove the jewelry status effects. Thanks @goblindarts!
🌸 Adventuring🌱crop goblins on the Rozafir hill in Lazure Falls no longer repopulate, which shouldn’t have happened and could have caused issues for clearing them in the area
🌱Fixed an issue with the updated Acorn Rivi Wraps disappearing when slotting into the ammunition slots. Thanks @Mothy!
🌱Added cinematic dialogues at Abandoned Farm caravan
🌱Changed “remaining” grammar on song/spell/amphora effects to be easier
🌱Updated Ciprian to have aventurine in bag, checks to make sure its there before ending quest with reward
🌱Added cinematic prompt at Abandoned Farms if any of the crop goblins at their fort spot you from specifically the front entrance
🌱Vine Cocoon durability has correct costs during the spell’s creation
🌱Fixed an issue that could occur with a frog you need to find revealing itself and heading to you early or out of sight before calling its name
🌸 Maps🌱Creatures in the caves under Forten Lazure now repopulate after somewhere between 24-48 hours days
🌱Sleep positions for Calan and Ghenadie in Forten Lazure have been fixed so they don’t look like they drunkenly fall out of their hammocks like idiots
🌱Sleep position for Krastio in the Rozafir guardhouse also fixed
🌸 Balancing🌱Adjusted enemy group numbers in Abandoned Farm
🌸 Gameplay🌱Using spells to summon (hostile) creatures no longer creates portraits for them in the caster’s portrait grid
🌱Updated spell skill progress to add to the usage percentage based on the spell being cast instead of just the spell hitting
🌱Updated music skill progress to only add for initial song playing instead of number of targets hit
🌱Fixed time scale variation for character animations when Character Sheet and Character Creation are open
🌸 Controllers🌱Fixed controller prompt on splash screen
🌱Removed hot keys for action bar when using a controller
🌱Fixed bug where on-screen keyboard skipped T when moving left to right
🌱Fixed problem with spellcrafting menu opening and nothing selectable
🌱Fixed bug with inventory where items selected in ground menu can appear quite large until placed in the inventory
🌱Fixed issue where inventory was losing selected interactable
🌱Fixed bug with Field Kit and Intercessions menu where selecting a component in those menus could result in an equipped item picked up
