Thanks everyone who had sent over reports this last week. There's a couple more planned patches and then we'll be rolling out the 4.0 maps.



Have a nice end to your week!



🌙 Additions 🌱 Guide menu - found within the ESC panel, replacing the Tips menu



🎨 Visuals 🌱Fixed bug with sailing animations where sometimes a rower would idle when switching rowing directions

🌱Redraw of Stonewood armor texture, no longer fire engine red



🌸 UI 🌱Fixed visual padding issue on UI for spell book

🌱Fixed bug where stamina regen speed wasn’t showing when hovering over amphoras

🌱Fixed an issue that occurred with jewelry boons - when you had jewelry on and you drank alcohol that could recover ailments it would remove the jewelry status effects. Thanks @goblindarts!





🌸 Adventuring 🌱crop goblins on the Rozafir hill in Lazure Falls no longer repopulate, which shouldn’t have happened and could have caused issues for clearing them in the area

🌱Fixed an issue with the updated Acorn Rivi Wraps disappearing when slotting into the ammunition slots. Thanks @Mothy!

🌱Added cinematic dialogues at Abandoned Farm caravan

🌱Changed “remaining” grammar on song/spell/amphora effects to be easier

🌱Updated Ciprian to have aventurine in bag, checks to make sure its there before ending quest with reward

🌱Added cinematic prompt at Abandoned Farms if any of the crop goblins at their fort spot you from specifically the front entrance

🌱Vine Cocoon durability has correct costs during the spell’s creation

🌱Fixed an issue that could occur with a frog you need to find revealing itself and heading to you early or out of sight before calling its name



🌸 Maps 🌱Creatures in the caves under Forten Lazure now repopulate after somewhere between 24-48 hours days

🌱Sleep positions for Calan and Ghenadie in Forten Lazure have been fixed so they don’t look like they drunkenly fall out of their hammocks like idiots

🌱Sleep position for Krastio in the Rozafir guardhouse also fixed





🌸 Balancing 🌱Adjusted enemy group numbers in Abandoned Farm



🌸 Gameplay 🌱Using spells to summon (hostile) creatures no longer creates portraits for them in the caster’s portrait grid

🌱Updated spell skill progress to add to the usage percentage based on the spell being cast instead of just the spell hitting

🌱Updated music skill progress to only add for initial song playing instead of number of targets hit

🌱Fixed time scale variation for character animations when Character Sheet and Character Creation are open



🌸 Controllers 🌱Fixed controller prompt on splash screen

🌱Removed hot keys for action bar when using a controller

🌱Fixed bug where on-screen keyboard skipped T when moving left to right

🌱Fixed problem with spellcrafting menu opening and nothing selectable

🌱Fixed bug with inventory where items selected in ground menu can appear quite large until placed in the inventory

🌱Fixed issue where inventory was losing selected interactable

🌱Fixed bug with Field Kit and Intercessions menu where selecting a component in those menus could result in an equipped item picked up

