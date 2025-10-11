Hello Hunters!

I received some feedback, and you guys highlighted a lot of bugs and suggested what could make the game better.

Here is the list:

Now you can open and close the map with the same action key.

Reworked Startscreen.

Reworked Pause and Settings Menu.

Save bug fix.

Death screen rework.

More UI Rework

Closed the entrance at two locations that led you outside the map.

Added a few things to the watchout tower in the Pink Mushroom Forest.

Now the Medic treats you for free.

Now you cannot drink health potions if you do not have any.

Now you cannot pick up ammo if you do not have any.

Totem radius added to the map with a YELLOW circle, as well as Cultist's Hollow with a BLUE circle.

Now, with the Sword you deal less damage, and with the Axe you deal more. Sword: 2, Axe: 4, Rifle: 6

Optimized the Wolf AI.

Fixed some potions.

Fixed the icon that shows Lycara for 1 minute.

More quality changes.

For the future:

Better inventory system & management

Better crafting

More optimizations

Better AI

Bug fixes and quality improvements

Better shop and more options

Thanks to everyone who sticks with the game and helps me make it better!