11 October 2025 Build 19520243 Edited 12 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Hunters!

I received some feedback, and you guys highlighted a lot of bugs and suggested what could make the game better.

Here is the list:

  • Now you can open and close the map with the same action key.

  • Reworked Startscreen.

  • Reworked Pause and Settings Menu.

  • Save bug fix.

  • Death screen rework.

  • More UI Rework

  • Closed the entrance at two locations that led you outside the map.

  • Added a few things to the watchout tower in the Pink Mushroom Forest.

  • Now the Medic treats you for free.

  • Now you cannot drink health potions if you do not have any.

  • Now you cannot pick up ammo if you do not have any.

  • Totem radius added to the map with a YELLOW circle, as well as Cultist's Hollow with a BLUE circle.

  • Now, with the Sword you deal less damage, and with the Axe you deal more.

    • Sword: 2, Axe: 4, Rifle: 6

  • Optimized the Wolf AI.

  • Fixed some potions.

  • Fixed the icon that shows Lycara for 1 minute.

  • More quality changes.

For the future:

  • Better inventory system & management

  • Better crafting

  • More optimizations

  • Better AI

  • Bug fixes and quality improvements

  • Better shop and more options

Thanks to everyone who sticks with the game and helps me make it better!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3678081
