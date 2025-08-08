 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19520218
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Folks!

Update v0.14.4.9 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our "Across the System" milestone, which fixes errors that could occur when reloading a save from the in-game Esc menu.

Saves from v0.14.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

  • Reloading the game from the in-game Esc menu should no longer produce errors.

Some players reported the 0.14.4.8 build was throwing errors when they attempted to reload a save from within the game's Esc menu. This wouldn't happen in all cases, but frequently would occur if a new game was started, quicksaved, then immediately reloaded.


This hotfix addresses that bug, and it should now load games error-free in that situation.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,
Daniel Fedor
Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC

