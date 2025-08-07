 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19520190 Edited 8 August 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Increased active duration for the "Mulberry's mirror" consumable
  • Added more character encounters
  • Removed cigarettes from supermarket item pool
  • Added cigarettes as interactable items throughout the halls
  • Decreased the amount of snow
  • Updated the chapter select screen
  • Fixed a grammar mistake
  • Fixed items getting stuck in walls



Changed files in this update

Depot 3525841
