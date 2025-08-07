- Increased active duration for the "Mulberry's mirror" consumable
- Added more character encounters
- Removed cigarettes from supermarket item pool
- Added cigarettes as interactable items throughout the halls
- Decreased the amount of snow
- Updated the chapter select screen
- Fixed a grammar mistake
- Fixed items getting stuck in walls
Bug fixes and added content
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update