This build has the following fixes:

Stairs sometimes required more than one click to interact with, it should work on the first click now.

If you toggled look input, you could not move the mouse after opening the inventory, map, or notes with a shortcut key.

Colors have been corrected on the puzzle cube

Billiard balls have textures now

Fix inset bed model clipping issue

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the Steam forum. You can roll back to a previous build using the beta branches feature while you wait for a fix.