 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19520102 Edited 7 August 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This build has the following fixes:

  • Stairs sometimes required more than one click to interact with, it should work on the first click now.

  • If you toggled look input, you could not move the mouse after opening the inventory, map, or notes with a shortcut key.

  • Colors have been corrected on the puzzle cube

  • Billiard balls have textures now

  • Fix inset bed model clipping issue

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the Steam forum. You can roll back to a previous build using the beta branches feature while you wait for a fix.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2840591
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2840592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link