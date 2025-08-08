 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19520018 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥Patch notes version 0.11 hotfix 2🔥

Patch 0.11 hotfix 2 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.

🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛

  • Fixed Scav shooting through walls in some locations

  • Fixed a water plane showing in the crater on island

  • Fixed collisions on a closer in Dr Ians (Island of Tabor)

  • Fixed several windows on Mall (to prevent exploits)

  • Fixed the ability to remove pouches from Foxtrot while they’re alive

  • Fixed pouring ammo from the ammo pouch into the ammo loader not accepting the ammo

  • Fixed the location from which the bullets fall from the ammo pouch

  • Fixed bunker mirror missing head

  • Fixed FF patch being usable by non-FF players

  • Fixed some patches position on the player

  • Fixed patches showing the incorrect patch in multiplayer

  • Fixed outfit not saving after changing it

  • Fixed streamer cam fading when going near a dead body or bunker cat

  • Removed shelves in armory 2 and put back the armor locker

🔥Patch notes version 0.11 hotfix 3🔥

Patch 0.11 hotfix 3 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.

🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛

  • Fixed the water shader on Island of Tabor

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1957781
  • Loading history…
