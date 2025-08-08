🔥Patch notes version 0.11 hotfix 2🔥
Patch 0.11 hotfix 2 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.
🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛
Fixed Scav shooting through walls in some locations
Fixed a water plane showing in the crater on island
Fixed collisions on a closer in Dr Ians (Island of Tabor)
Fixed several windows on Mall (to prevent exploits)
Fixed the ability to remove pouches from Foxtrot while they’re alive
Fixed pouring ammo from the ammo pouch into the ammo loader not accepting the ammo
Fixed the location from which the bullets fall from the ammo pouch
Fixed bunker mirror missing head
Fixed FF patch being usable by non-FF players
Fixed some patches position on the player
Fixed patches showing the incorrect patch in multiplayer
Fixed outfit not saving after changing it
Fixed streamer cam fading when going near a dead body or bunker cat
Removed shelves in armory 2 and put back the armor locker
🔥Patch notes version 0.11 hotfix 3🔥
Patch 0.11 hotfix 3 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.
🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛
Fixed the water shader on Island of Tabor
Changed files in this update