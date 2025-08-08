Patch 0.11 hotfix 2 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.

Fixed Scav shooting through walls in some locations

Fixed a water plane showing in the crater on island

Fixed collisions on a closer in Dr Ians (Island of Tabor)

Fixed several windows on Mall (to prevent exploits)

Fixed the ability to remove pouches from Foxtrot while they’re alive

Fixed pouring ammo from the ammo pouch into the ammo loader not accepting the ammo

Fixed the location from which the bullets fall from the ammo pouch

Fixed bunker mirror missing head

Fixed FF patch being usable by non-FF players

Fixed some patches position on the player

Fixed patches showing the incorrect patch in multiplayer

Fixed outfit not saving after changing it

Fixed streamer cam fading when going near a dead body or bunker cat