7 August 2025 Build 19519991 Edited 7 August 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Friends and Testers,

Thank you all for being part of our playtest! We truly appreciate the time and feedback you've given throughout this playtest. As we approach the final stages of development, we're excited to announce that this will be the last large-scale build before launch.

Here’s what’s new in this update:

- Complete Revamp of the Circus Map
- Minor Pathing Fixes Across Several Maps
- New Cosmetics Added. All cosmetics are currently free to help streamline testing!

Your support and insights have been incredibly valuable. Stay tuned for more updates soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3815621
  • Loading history…
