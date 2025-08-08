Featured Highlights
1 new relic
Polished health bars
Polished tooltips
General
Healthbars have been improved to include 500 HP segments to help with visibility. In addition, a number will now show that indicates how many relic points are on that hero.
Good on/Pairs well with/Keyword column for tooltips has been polished
Simple tooltips now include the “good on” and “pairs well with” labels
Added a hotkey page to main menu navigation (non configurable)
Fixed being able to lifesteal from self damage
Fixed some instances of the Abandon button being visible when it is not relevant
Fixed some issues where you would see the wrong Leader levels in the main menu
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
Gandhi power fixed to now auto select a unit at game start
Vlad the Impaler level 3 units will now show “Break” instead of “Root” as root was considered a higher priority (this was only a visual issue)
Wong Fei-Hung portrait updated
Relics
View all Relics:
New Relic: Devil’s Bible (Standard)
Boomerang Super 3 instances of damage per second from 3 to 2
Borgia Poison instances of damage per second from 5 to 3
Cursed Visage instances of damage per second from 3 to 2
Endeavor Cannon Super 3 instances of damage per second from from 5 to 3
Grass Cutting Sword Fire instances of damage per second from 5 to 3
Oil Lamp Super 1 immolation instances of damage per second from 5 to 3
Orca Fossil instances of damage per second from 1 to 2
Persian Cat cast point from to 0.8 to 0.3
Persian Cat mana cost from 300 to 250
Porcelain Throne cast point from 0.8 to 0.5
Shroud of Turin Juicy visual effects fixed. Was previously showing for a super instead.
Statue of David Super 1 instances of damage per second from 5 to 3
Statue of Liberty instances of damage per second from 1 to 2
Top Hat instances of damage per second from 1 to 2
Trojan Shield instances of damage per second from 4 to 3
Viking Runestone Super 2 visual effects cleaned up
Yin Yang Super 3 visual effects cleaned up
