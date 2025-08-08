 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19519885 Edited 8 August 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • 1 new relic

  • Polished health bars

  • Polished tooltips

General

  • Healthbars have been improved to include 500 HP segments to help with visibility. In addition, a number will now show that indicates how many relic points are on that hero.

  • Good on/Pairs well with/Keyword column for tooltips has been polished

  • Simple tooltips now include the “good on” and “pairs well with” labels

  • Added a hotkey page to main menu navigation (non configurable)

  • Fixed being able to lifesteal from self damage

  • Fixed some instances of the Abandon button being visible when it is not relevant

  • Fixed some issues where you would see the wrong Leader levels in the main menu

Leaders

  • Gandhi power fixed to now auto select a unit at game start

  • Vlad the Impaler level 3 units will now show “Break” instead of “Root” as root was considered a higher priority (this was only a visual issue)

  • Wong Fei-Hung portrait updated

Relics

  • New Relic: Devil’s Bible (Standard)

  • Boomerang Super 3 instances of damage per second from 3 to 2

  • Borgia Poison instances of damage per second from 5 to 3

  • Cursed Visage instances of damage per second from 3 to 2

  • Endeavor Cannon Super 3 instances of damage per second from from 5 to 3

  • Grass Cutting Sword Fire instances of damage per second from 5 to 3

  • Oil Lamp Super 1 immolation instances of damage per second from 5 to 3

  • Orca Fossil instances of damage per second from 1 to 2

  • Persian Cat cast point from to 0.8 to 0.3

  • Persian Cat mana cost from 300 to 250

  • Porcelain Throne cast point from 0.8 to 0.5

  • Shroud of Turin Juicy visual effects fixed. Was previously showing for a super instead.

  • Statue of David Super 1 instances of damage per second from 5 to 3

  • Statue of Liberty instances of damage per second from 1 to 2

  • Top Hat instances of damage per second from 1 to 2

  • Trojan Shield instances of damage per second from 4 to 3

  • Viking Runestone Super 2 visual effects cleaned up

  • Yin Yang Super 3 visual effects cleaned up

