Healthbars have been improved to include 500 HP segments to help with visibility. In addition, a number will now show that indicates how many relic points are on that hero.

Good on/Pairs well with/Keyword column for tooltips has been polished

Simple tooltips now include the “good on” and “pairs well with” labels

Added a hotkey page to main menu navigation (non configurable)

Fixed being able to lifesteal from self damage

Fixed some instances of the Abandon button being visible when it is not relevant