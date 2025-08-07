- FPS capped at 60 fps
- Broadcast viewing on level completion fixed for irregular viewing angles
- Localization for Profile Selection menus
- UI Navigation fixes for Profile Selection menus
- UI responsiveness pass for Secrets and "DONE!" screen
- Murderous Mountains will not be unlocked prematurely
- Collision and lighting fixes across the board
v1.0.2: Day 1 Patch!
