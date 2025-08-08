Why hello there, crashers of castles! Today we’re back with another small Painter Boss Paradise hotfix to address some issues with online matchmaking and properly allow Mac users to upload to the Workshop!

Fixes

1. Issued a fix for Mac users not being able to upload Custom Characters to the Steam Workshop



2. Slayed a Network Goblin causing issues with online matchmaking

We appreciate your patience as we tackle these issues and hope everyone is having an amazing time with the CCPBPDLC so far!