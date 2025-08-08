 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19519853 Edited 8 August 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Why hello there, crashers of castles! Today we’re back with another small Painter Boss Paradise hotfix to address some issues with online matchmaking and properly allow Mac users to upload to the Workshop!

Fixes

1. Issued a fix for Mac users not being able to upload Custom Characters to the Steam Workshop

2. Slayed a Network Goblin causing issues with online matchmaking

We appreciate your patience as we tackle these issues and hope everyone is having an amazing time with the CCPBPDLC so far!

Changed files in this update

Windows Castle Crashers Content Depot 204361
  • Loading history…
macOS Castle Crashers OSX Content Depot 204362
  • Loading history…
