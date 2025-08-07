 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19519668 Edited 7 August 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed many bugs in the game that were making it unfun or unplayable.

-Increased z-axis kill zone distance which made some levels previously impossible.

-Replaced heal-gun textures to no longer be missing.

-Fixed issue where levels would sometimes teleport you to the first boss on death.

-Fixed issue where you could skip levels by clicking on their borders.

-You can no longer do actions once you have died.

-Fixed issue where death screen didn't appear on level 2.

Still working on things when i can, more bugfixes coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3721201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link