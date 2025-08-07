Fixed many bugs in the game that were making it unfun or unplayable.
-Increased z-axis kill zone distance which made some levels previously impossible.
-Replaced heal-gun textures to no longer be missing.
-Fixed issue where levels would sometimes teleport you to the first boss on death.
-Fixed issue where you could skip levels by clicking on their borders.
-You can no longer do actions once you have died.
-Fixed issue where death screen didn't appear on level 2.
Still working on things when i can, more bugfixes coming soon!
Bugfix 2
