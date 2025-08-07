Fixed many bugs in the game that were making it unfun or unplayable.



-Increased z-axis kill zone distance which made some levels previously impossible.



-Replaced heal-gun textures to no longer be missing.



-Fixed issue where levels would sometimes teleport you to the first boss on death.



-Fixed issue where you could skip levels by clicking on their borders.



-You can no longer do actions once you have died.



-Fixed issue where death screen didn't appear on level 2.



Still working on things when i can, more bugfixes coming soon!