8 August 2025 Build 19519641 Edited 8 August 2025 – 10:06:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔹 Restock product confirmation – A new panel lets you choose exactly what to restock.
🔹 Persistent Product Pricing –Your pricing now stays saved when restocking or restarting the game.
🔹 MAP – You can now see where each shop is located.
🔹 More Settings Options – New options like fullscreen mode, quality settings, mouse sensitivity and more.
🔹 Improved Progression – Certain content is now locked until you progress further.
🔹 Night – Was too dark we fixed this
🔹 Bug fixes

