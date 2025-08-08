🔹 Restock product confirmation – A new panel lets you choose exactly what to restock.
🔹 Persistent Product Pricing –Your pricing now stays saved when restocking or restarting the game.
🔹 MAP – You can now see where each shop is located.
🔹 More Settings Options – New options like fullscreen mode, quality settings, mouse sensitivity and more.
🔹 Improved Progression – Certain content is now locked until you progress further.
🔹 Night – Was too dark we fixed this
🔹 Bug fixes
[V0.118] MAJOR update !
