🔹 Restock product confirmation – A new panel lets you choose exactly what to restock.

🔹 Persistent Product Pricing –Your pricing now stays saved when restocking or restarting the game.

🔹 MAP – You can now see where each shop is located.

🔹 More Settings Options – New options like fullscreen mode, quality settings, mouse sensitivity and more.

🔹 Improved Progression – Certain content is now locked until you progress further.

🔹 Night – Was too dark we fixed this

🔹 Bug fixes