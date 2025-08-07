currently testing fixes for:
elite not spawning
frenzy was not targeting
grin nerf
angry nerf
chant of ruin was not targeting
end of game victory causing crashes
lil ghost flinch not playing
angry ghost floating at the top of the screen
summoned dog combat marker visibility
inverted grin flinch animation
witch attacks playing too fast
fight option in story encounters was broken
minor steam achievements made available
8/7 small bug fixes
