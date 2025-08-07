 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19519594 Edited 7 August 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

currently testing fixes for:
elite not spawning
frenzy was not targeting
grin nerf
angry nerf
chant of ruin was not targeting
end of game victory causing crashes
lil ghost flinch not playing
angry ghost floating at the top of the screen
summoned dog combat marker visibility
inverted grin flinch animation
witch attacks playing too fast
fight option in story encounters was broken
minor steam achievements made available

Changed files in this update

Depot 3904731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link