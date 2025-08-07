 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19519535 Edited 7 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed Pickup error
-More fitting hitboxes for enemy weapons
-Clamped minimum damage (5 instead of 0)
-Fixed blood not visible inside
-Attack committing measures (added no-dodge/no-defend frames --- From first damage frame to next possible attack)

