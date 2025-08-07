-Fixed Pickup error
-More fitting hitboxes for enemy weapons
-Clamped minimum damage (5 instead of 0)
-Fixed blood not visible inside
-Attack committing measures (added no-dodge/no-defend frames --- From first damage frame to next possible attack)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update