Over the last few days we've addressed the following issues:

Ctrl+Alt pinging enemy abilities or items will now display that the ability or item could be on cooldown

Fixed an issue with quickbuy where, if a stackable item existed in inventory and another was marked for buy in quickbuy, the item would keep being bought as long as gold and stock were available

Fixed an issue where Quartero rewards could not be claimed

Fixed green range indicator appearing briefly when casting abilities with quickcast on press

Fixed Mjollnir description stating that Chain Lightning deals bonus damage to illusions

Fixed Alchemist losing bonus damage gained from granting scepter when dying

Fixed a bug where Bristleback's Seeing Red facet caused enemies in vision to disappear when the buff expired

Fixed Dark Willow's Cursed Crown and Silencer's Last Word debuffs sometimes expiring without triggering

Fixed allies being able to target Dark Willow while she has Shadow Realm active

Fixed Ember Spirit not getting remnant charges from allied hero kills when having the Aghanim's Shard

Fixed Invoker's twister interval not matching twister radius

Fixed Invoker's Tornado cast range being different than it's travel range