Over the last few days we've addressed the following issues:
Ctrl+Alt pinging enemy abilities or items will now display that the ability or item could be on cooldown
Fixed an issue with quickbuy where, if a stackable item existed in inventory and another was marked for buy in quickbuy, the item would keep being bought as long as gold and stock were available
Fixed an issue where Quartero rewards could not be claimed
Fixed green range indicator appearing briefly when casting abilities with quickcast on press
Fixed Mjollnir description stating that Chain Lightning deals bonus damage to illusions
Fixed Alchemist losing bonus damage gained from granting scepter when dying
Fixed a bug where Bristleback's Seeing Red facet caused enemies in vision to disappear when the buff expired
Fixed Dark Willow's Cursed Crown and Silencer's Last Word debuffs sometimes expiring without triggering
Fixed allies being able to target Dark Willow while she has Shadow Realm active
Fixed Ember Spirit not getting remnant charges from allied hero kills when having the Aghanim's Shard
Fixed Invoker's twister interval not matching twister radius
Fixed Invoker's Tornado cast range being different than it's travel range
Fixed crash with Kez Katana bleed
Fixed Kazurai Katana overhead damage numbers not representing spell amplification
Fixed Kazurai Katana impale causing its non-damage effects to debuff immune targets
Fixed Kazurai Katana shard lifesteal applying to triggered attacks
Fixed Grappling Claw attacking targets outside of the melee buffer range when landing
Fixed Grappling Claw being able to escape Kinetic Field
Fixed Raptor Dance giving inconsistent amounts of invulnerability with cast speed bonuses
Fixed Falcon Rush gaining rush speed incorrectly in some scenarios
Fixed Shodo Sai Cancel sub-ability granting magic stick charges
Fixed a parry interaction that could cause Kez to Echo Slash into the 3rd dimension
Fixed Lycan's Wolf Bite casting on allies that have disabled help
Fixed Morphling being able to retain Necrophos Sadist stacks when morph ends
Fixed Pugna being unable to use Magic Stick or Magic Wand while channeling
Fixed Queen of Pain Bondage visual effects pointing towards enemies if they are invisible
Fixed a crash in Shadow Demon Demonic Purge
Fixed Snapfire being unable to target ethereal units during Mortimer Kisses
Fixed Tusk shards disappearing for all players when Tusk goes into snowball
Fixed Weaver's bug bug where Hivemind XP was granted when a Swarm beetle attacked an allied hero
Fixed Zeus +1 Heavenly Jump Target talent giving +2 attack speed slow
Fixed workshop tools not loading due to XML/CSS issues
