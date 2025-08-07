 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19519486 Edited 8 August 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Over the last few days we've addressed the following issues:

  • Ctrl+Alt pinging enemy abilities or items will now display that the ability or item could be on cooldown

  • Fixed an issue with quickbuy where, if a stackable item existed in inventory and another was marked for buy in quickbuy, the item would keep being bought as long as gold and stock were available

  • Fixed an issue where Quartero rewards could not be claimed

  • Fixed green range indicator appearing briefly when casting abilities with quickcast on press

  • Fixed Mjollnir description stating that Chain Lightning deals bonus damage to illusions

  • Fixed Alchemist losing bonus damage gained from granting scepter when dying

  • Fixed a bug where Bristleback's Seeing Red facet caused enemies in vision to disappear when the buff expired

  • Fixed Dark Willow's Cursed Crown and Silencer's Last Word debuffs sometimes expiring without triggering

  • Fixed allies being able to target Dark Willow while she has Shadow Realm active

  • Fixed Ember Spirit not getting remnant charges from allied hero kills when having the Aghanim's Shard

  • Fixed Invoker's twister interval not matching twister radius

  • Fixed Invoker's Tornado cast range being different than it's travel range

  • Fixed crash with Kez Katana bleed

  • Fixed Kazurai Katana overhead damage numbers not representing spell amplification

  • Fixed Kazurai Katana impale causing its non-damage effects to debuff immune targets

  • Fixed Kazurai Katana shard lifesteal applying to triggered attacks

  • Fixed Grappling Claw attacking targets outside of the melee buffer range when landing

  • Fixed Grappling Claw being able to escape Kinetic Field

  • Fixed Raptor Dance giving inconsistent amounts of invulnerability with cast speed bonuses

  • Fixed Falcon Rush gaining rush speed incorrectly in some scenarios

  • Fixed Shodo Sai Cancel sub-ability granting magic stick charges

  • Fixed a parry interaction that could cause Kez to Echo Slash into the 3rd dimension

  • Fixed Lycan's Wolf Bite casting on allies that have disabled help

  • Fixed Morphling being able to retain Necrophos Sadist stacks when morph ends

  • Fixed Pugna being unable to use Magic Stick or Magic Wand while channeling

  • Fixed Queen of Pain Bondage visual effects pointing towards enemies if they are invisible

  • Fixed a crash in Shadow Demon Demonic Purge

  • Fixed Snapfire being unable to target ethereal units during Mortimer Kisses

  • Fixed Tusk shards disappearing for all players when Tusk goes into snowball

  • Fixed Weaver's bug bug where Hivemind XP was granted when a Swarm beetle attacked an allied hero

  • Fixed Zeus +1 Heavenly Jump Target talent giving +2 attack speed slow

  • Fixed workshop tools not loading due to XML/CSS issues



