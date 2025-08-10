 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19519469 Edited 10 August 2025 – 03:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The test server login bug has been fixed.
Raid map rewards have been adjusted.
The Raid map gives the Last Hit Admiral design.
Several Raid-related bugs have been fixed.
The Raid map can be accessed from any map.
Time stamp has been added to the logbook.
New items have been added to the auction.
A new season has been added. (New quests, more rewards)
The spy pearl amount has been increased to 1000.
New pirates have been added.
Protection has been added for players level 5 and below.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3651081
  • Loading history…
