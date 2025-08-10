The test server login bug has been fixed.
Raid map rewards have been adjusted.
The Raid map gives the Last Hit Admiral design.
Several Raid-related bugs have been fixed.
The Raid map can be accessed from any map.
Time stamp has been added to the logbook.
New items have been added to the auction.
A new season has been added. (New quests, more rewards)
The spy pearl amount has been increased to 1000.
New pirates have been added.
Protection has been added for players level 5 and below.
Version 1.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update