The test server login bug has been fixed.

Raid map rewards have been adjusted.

The Raid map gives the Last Hit Admiral design.

Several Raid-related bugs have been fixed.

The Raid map can be accessed from any map.

Time stamp has been added to the logbook.

New items have been added to the auction.

A new season has been added. (New quests, more rewards)

The spy pearl amount has been increased to 1000.

New pirates have been added.

Protection has been added for players level 5 and below.