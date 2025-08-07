Highlights

Compatibility with DF 52.03

This is primarily a compatibility release for DF 52.03.

Announcements

DFHack's mod manager

DF 52.01 added a new vanilla module called "Vanilla Procedural Objects". Mod presets saved using DFHack's mod manager in versions prior to 52.01 will _not_ automatically have this mod added to them even if the preset has other vanilla mods in it, which may result in worlds generated using those presets to fail to have procedurally generated objects (such as forgotten beasts). If you are using presets saved in an older version of DF than the one you are currently running, you should inspect the preset for whether this module should be added. We don't currently have logic to do this automatically; it's a nontrivial problem and we did not want to delay this release while we figured out how to deal with tis.

PSAs

As always, remember that, just like the vanilla DF game, DFHack tools can also have bugs. It is a good idea to save often and keep backups of the forts that you care about.



Some DFHack tools that worked in previous (pre-Steam) versions of DF have not been updated yet and are marked with the "unavailable" tag in their docs. If you try to run them, they will show a warning and exit immediately. You can run the command again to override the warning (though of course the tools may not work). We make no guarantees of reliability for the tools that are marked as "unavailable".



The in-game interface for running DFHack commands ( gui/launcher ) will not show "unavailable" tools by default. You can still run them if you know their names, or you can turn on dev mode by hitting Ctrl-D while in gui/launcher and they will be added to the autocomplete list. Some tools listed as "unavailable" in the docs do not compile yet and are not accessible at all, even when in dev mode.



If you see a tool complaining about the lack of a cursor, know that it's referring to the keyboard cursor (which used to be the only real option in Dwarf Fortress). You can enable the keyboard cursor by entering mining mode or selecting the dump/forbid tool and hitting Alt-K (the DFHack keybinding for toggle-kbd-cursor ). We're working on making DFHack tools more mouse-aware and accessible so this step isn't necessary in the future.

Changelog

Fixes