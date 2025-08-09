 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Portal Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19519438 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added all primary supported display resolutions as options

  • Added missing drop sources for some items

  • Fixed an issue with warding totems not preventing spawns after loading a world

  • Removed dev strings from the alchemy and cooking crafting screen

  • Added a "Tool" tag to fishing rods

  • Animals now move slightly faster while leashed

  • "Open Inventory" now closes existing menus

  • Fixed an issue with the wizard library entrance being blocked

I'm also working on changes based on general game feedback, but they'll be included in a larger update. Controller support is also quite highly requested and I'm working on getting that functional, as well as feeling intuitive to play with

Changed files in this update

Windows Forsaken Isle Content Depot 347941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link