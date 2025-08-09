Added all primary supported display resolutions as options

Added missing drop sources for some items

Fixed an issue with warding totems not preventing spawns after loading a world

Removed dev strings from the alchemy and cooking crafting screen

Added a "Tool" tag to fishing rods

Animals now move slightly faster while leashed

"Open Inventory" now closes existing menus

Fixed an issue with the wizard library entrance being blocked

I'm also working on changes based on general game feedback, but they'll be included in a larger update. Controller support is also quite highly requested and I'm working on getting that functional, as well as feeling intuitive to play with