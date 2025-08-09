Added all primary supported display resolutions as options
Added missing drop sources for some items
Fixed an issue with warding totems not preventing spawns after loading a world
Removed dev strings from the alchemy and cooking crafting screen
Added a "Tool" tag to fishing rods
Animals now move slightly faster while leashed
"Open Inventory" now closes existing menus
Fixed an issue with the wizard library entrance being blocked
I'm also working on changes based on general game feedback, but they'll be included in a larger update. Controller support is also quite highly requested and I'm working on getting that functional, as well as feeling intuitive to play with
