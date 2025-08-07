Hey everyone!

We’re incredibly excited to announce that Rage Of Towers is leaving Early Access and will be officially launching on Steam in just a few days! 🥳

This has been an amazing journey, and we couldn't have reached this point without your feedback, support, and encouragement throughout Early Access. You've helped shape the game into what it is today, and we're truly grateful.

💬 What Happens to Early Access Players?

If you've already purchased the game in Early Access – thank you! You’ll automatically receive the full version when it launches.

💡 What's Next?

While this marks the "official" release, we're not stopping here. We’ll continue to listen to your feedback and explore future updates, fixes, and possible new content.

Stay tuned for the full release , and help us spread the word!

With gratitude,

TAS Studio