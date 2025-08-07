Our logic puzzle game just got a shiny new look!

With update v0.69, we’ve introduced a fun, space-themed robot dashboard that frames the game in a more immersive and charming way.

🎨 What’s New?

Robotic HUD and animated interface

Level and move info now displayed on your new robot pals!

Updated tile visuals and layout alignment

Improved readability and a more playful tone throughout the game screen

This is just the beginning — more visual effects, animations, and character upgrades are coming soon!

Try it now and tell us what you think!

🧠🚀

And don’t forget — Early Access is live with 40% off!