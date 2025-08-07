Our logic puzzle game just got a shiny new look!
With update v0.69, we’ve introduced a fun, space-themed robot dashboard that frames the game in a more immersive and charming way.
🎨 What’s New?
Robotic HUD and animated interface
Level and move info now displayed on your new robot pals!
Updated tile visuals and layout alignment
Improved readability and a more playful tone throughout the game screen
This is just the beginning — more visual effects, animations, and character upgrades are coming soon!
Try it now and tell us what you think!
🧠🚀
And don’t forget — Early Access is live with 40% off!
