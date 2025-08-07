 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19519292
Update notes via Steam Community

Our logic puzzle game just got a shiny new look!
With update v0.69, we’ve introduced a fun, space-themed robot dashboard that frames the game in a more immersive and charming way.

🎨 What’s New?

  • Robotic HUD and animated interface

  • Level and move info now displayed on your new robot pals!

  • Updated tile visuals and layout alignment

  • Improved readability and a more playful tone throughout the game screen

This is just the beginning — more visual effects, animations, and character upgrades are coming soon!

Try it now and tell us what you think!
🧠🚀
And don’t forget — Early Access is live with 40% off!

