✨ New:
"1M" Achievement for 1,000,000 Points in Infinite Mode!
Prove you’re a true puzzle master and earn a brand new badge for reaching 1,000,000 points in Infinite Mode!
Infinite Mode Progress Auto-Save:
Now, if you close the game or want to take a break, you can continue exactly where you left off.
When starting Infinite Mode, you’ll see a window with the choice to “Continue” or “Start New”.
🛠 Fixes:
Leaderboards:
Fixed an issue where points sometimes were not recorded in the leaderboards.
💬 Thank you for your feedback!
A player mentioned in their review that auto-save in Infinite Mode was really missing.
I listened and made it happen!
Thank you for your support, feedback, and honest reviews - you really help make the game better.
https://discord.gg/hyngn6Jgwa
HEXA-WORLD-3D - Patch Note 1.0.2 (Improvements & Fixes)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3535111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update