7 August 2025 Build 19519210 Edited 7 August 2025 – 21:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ New:
"1M" Achievement for 1,000,000 Points in Infinite Mode!
Prove you’re a true puzzle master and earn a brand new badge for reaching 1,000,000 points in Infinite Mode!

Infinite Mode Progress Auto-Save:
Now, if you close the game or want to take a break, you can continue exactly where you left off.
When starting Infinite Mode, you’ll see a window with the choice to “Continue” or “Start New”.

🛠 Fixes:
Leaderboards:
Fixed an issue where points sometimes were not recorded in the leaderboards.

💬 Thank you for your feedback!
A player mentioned in their review that auto-save in Infinite Mode was really missing.
I listened and made it happen!
Thank you for your support, feedback, and honest reviews - you really help make the game better.

https://discord.gg/hyngn6Jgwa

