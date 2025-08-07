✨ New:"1M" Achievement for 1,000,000 Points in Infinite Mode!Prove you’re a true puzzle master and earn a brand new badge for reaching 1,000,000 points in Infinite Mode!Infinite Mode Progress Auto-Save:Now, if you close the game or want to take a break, you can continue exactly where you left off.When starting Infinite Mode, you’ll see a window with the choice to “Continue” or “Start New”.🛠 Fixes:Leaderboards:Fixed an issue where points sometimes were not recorded in the leaderboards.💬 Thank you for your feedback!A player mentioned in their review that auto-save in Infinite Mode was really missing.I listened and made it happen!Thank you for your support, feedback, and honest reviews - you really help make the game better.