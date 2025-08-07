Courtney's notes: As always, thank you for posting your thoughts and sending bug reports. Basically 100% of this hotfix is directly from player feedback. There's still more to do, but we wanted to get an updated build out there asap. Enjoy!
Stability
- Bulletproofed against the Overlord Mission Type rewrite sometimes causing loss of profile progress if it failed to match the specific map index.
- Addressed an instability when opening Ascension dialog while there is an Aptitude upgrade or unlock queued up to display in the Reality Stream.
Balance
- Substantially increased the Ascension Point gains from banked Reality Points as well as from a full Reality Stream.
- Rebalanced the Reality Stream to make Talent levels more consistent and to fix Tier levels not reaching exactly 100 with a full set of Talents.
- Substantially reduced the cost scaling curve for standard Ascension. (dev note: the multiplier will also be reset when loading a v1.1 profile)
- Reduced the unlock thresholds for Reality Stream subtalents and tier unlocks to compensate for the revised Talent maximum values.
- Massively buffed the damage output of Ultimate rarity Drone and Armor item procs.
- Reduced the damage output of the Ultimate Superlaser special proc.
- Gave Ultimate Superlaser item proc a small initial and recurring cooldown.
- Increased health, shields, and damage output of random boss mission version of Raider Factory.
- Added enemy spawns to Raider Factory boss random mission.
Polish
- Expanded the description for the Prime Uniques talent to include all of its bonuses.
Bug fixes
- fixed Ship dialog Stat Details panel overflowing if it had too many stats to show
- fixed rewriting Unique Mod Type on certain unique items not updating various stats until unequip/re-equip or going to a different map
- fixed multiple bugs with the Confiscation Flow Bonus: it was not applying to the player's ship, the effect's value did not match the display string, and the display string listed Siphon Energy instead of Energy on Hit
- fixed problems arising from Extracting an affix with no remaining room in the inventory (such as extracting an equipped item with a full inventory, or extracting an inventory item with a full inventory and the Extraction Echo talent)
- fixed Unique Mod Type rewritable entry display string
- fixed Intrusion Coder buff calculation not incorporating Unique Mod Type rewrite
- fixed missing icon for Energy Weapon Power rewritable affix type
- fixed rewriting to Overlord Mission Type sometimes causing loss of profile progress if it failed to match the specific map index
- fixed certain ship destruction fragments not using gravity on relevant maps (e.g., Syndicate Enforcer on Cloud City), like particles already did
- fixed Uncatalogued Space boss debuff fx going away even if the debuff's duration was extended by destroying its sub-structures
- fixed a certain Boss Remnant sometimes not dropping at the correct item level
- fixed front end music taking too long to fade out when Ascending
- fixed certain Fate Council ships not using their secondary weapons
- fixed Ultimate Armor item proc not working after warping into a sector without re-equipping it
- fixed extraneous items getting Preserved via Multiversal Cache talent
- fixed Extinguished characters being broken and "reset" during Pure Ascension
- fixed Favored Favorites that have been Preserved into ship inventory after a manual break not being preserved during a Pure Ascension break
- fixed missing visual effects if performing two standard Ascensions without leaving the front end menu
- fixed mission CL rewrite Experience display being clamped to unsigned int range for display
- fixed Compromising Field subtalent of Foe Undermine not having any effect
- fixed Foe Undermine talent not working on entities spawned via a specific delayed registration mechanism in the game
