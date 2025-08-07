 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® eSports Legend
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19519175 Edited 8 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Reality Break hotfix v1.1.0.1 has gone live.

Courtney's notes: As always, thank you for posting your thoughts and sending bug reports. Basically 100% of this hotfix is directly from player feedback. There's still more to do, but we wanted to get an updated build out there asap. Enjoy!

Stability

  • Bulletproofed against the Overlord Mission Type rewrite sometimes causing loss of profile progress if it failed to match the specific map index.
  • Addressed an instability when opening Ascension dialog while there is an Aptitude upgrade or unlock queued up to display in the Reality Stream.

Balance

  • Substantially increased the Ascension Point gains from banked Reality Points as well as from a full Reality Stream.
  • Rebalanced the Reality Stream to make Talent levels more consistent and to fix Tier levels not reaching exactly 100 with a full set of Talents.
  • Substantially reduced the cost scaling curve for standard Ascension. (dev note: the multiplier will also be reset when loading a v1.1 profile)
  • Reduced the unlock thresholds for Reality Stream subtalents and tier unlocks to compensate for the revised Talent maximum values.
  • Massively buffed the damage output of Ultimate rarity Drone and Armor item procs.
  • Reduced the damage output of the Ultimate Superlaser special proc.
  • Gave Ultimate Superlaser item proc a small initial and recurring cooldown.
  • Increased health, shields, and damage output of random boss mission version of Raider Factory.
  • Added enemy spawns to Raider Factory boss random mission.

Polish

  • Expanded the description for the Prime Uniques talent to include all of its bonuses.

Bug fixes

  • fixed Ship dialog Stat Details panel overflowing if it had too many stats to show
  • fixed rewriting Unique Mod Type on certain unique items not updating various stats until unequip/re-equip or going to a different map
  • fixed multiple bugs with the Confiscation Flow Bonus: it was not applying to the player's ship, the effect's value did not match the display string, and the display string listed Siphon Energy instead of Energy on Hit
  • fixed problems arising from Extracting an affix with no remaining room in the inventory (such as extracting an equipped item with a full inventory, or extracting an inventory item with a full inventory and the Extraction Echo talent)
  • fixed Unique Mod Type rewritable entry display string
  • fixed Intrusion Coder buff calculation not incorporating Unique Mod Type rewrite
  • fixed missing icon for Energy Weapon Power rewritable affix type
  • fixed rewriting to Overlord Mission Type sometimes causing loss of profile progress if it failed to match the specific map index
  • fixed certain ship destruction fragments not using gravity on relevant maps (e.g., Syndicate Enforcer on Cloud City), like particles already did
  • fixed Uncatalogued Space boss debuff fx going away even if the debuff's duration was extended by destroying its sub-structures
  • fixed a certain Boss Remnant sometimes not dropping at the correct item level
  • fixed front end music taking too long to fade out when Ascending
  • fixed certain Fate Council ships not using their secondary weapons
  • fixed Ultimate Armor item proc not working after warping into a sector without re-equipping it
  • fixed extraneous items getting Preserved via Multiversal Cache talent
  • fixed Extinguished characters being broken and "reset" during Pure Ascension
  • fixed Favored Favorites that have been Preserved into ship inventory after a manual break not being preserved during a Pure Ascension break
  • fixed missing visual effects if performing two standard Ascensions without leaving the front end menu
  • fixed mission CL rewrite Experience display being clamped to unsigned int range for display
  • fixed Compromising Field subtalent of Foe Undermine not having any effect
  • fixed Foe Undermine talent not working on entities spawned via a specific delayed registration mechanism in the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1473061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link