7 August 2025 Build 19519161 Edited 7 August 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You no longer have to TALK TO THE PRIEST after you’ve read the dialogue once. If you die you can simply walk through the door to get back into the dungeon.
A “Restart Dungeon” button has been added to the menu, so you can restart a dungeon at any time.
The Baron (werewolf boss) now loses collision when he enters his invulnerable state, allowing you to shoot mobs through him.
The slow effect of the Divine Light skill has been fixed: if you hit an enemy that’s already slowed, the timer now resets.
The tutorial now notes that you can rebind power keys in the options menu.

