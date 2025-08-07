We’ve just shipped update 1.01k of Huddle Genius, and it brings some helpful quality-of-life changes and a brand new report to level up your drafting strategy.



🆕 New: Team Synergy Report

Inside the Insights > Analysis section, you’ll now find the Team Synergy Report – a brand new way to understand your most common team stacks. This report highlights which pairs of NFL teams most frequently appear together across your rosters (requires at least 2 players from 2 different teams). Great for tracking your stacking patterns!



🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

Loading Feedback: When generating draft targets (which can sometimes take a few seconds), you’ll now see a proper loading message so you're not left guessing.



ADP Sorting Fix: We’ve resolved a bug where forced ADP picks weren’t properly sorted. They now follow the correct order as expected.



More polish and customization features are on the way soon. As always, thanks for supporting Huddle Genius and happy drafting!