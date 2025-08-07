**New Area & Chapter Unlocks**

* The main storyline reaches its final chapter.

* The brand-new \\\[Star City] area and Chapter 5 are now available. Old save files can seamlessly continue the adventure.

**Building Scheme Feature**

* You can now save up to three building schemes and switch between them with one click as needed.

* Construction tools such as "Grid Fix" and "Clear Layout" are now unified at the bottom of the building window for easier access.

**Building Count Display & Limit**

* The number of buildings in each scheme is now displayed at the lower-left corner of the building window.

* Each scheme has a building limit of 260 structures.

**Multilanguage Support (Beta)**

* Multiple new languages have been added (Beta).

* The game font has been updated to support more characters. Some UI text size or layout issues may occur in newly added languages and are currently being optimized.

**Achievements**

* 22 new achievements and a new achievement panel have been added.

* Unlock one S-grade special building for every 8 achievements completed (shared across all save files).

**Content Updates**

* New Buildings: 42 brand-new structures.

* New Cards: 17 new cards.

* New Staff: 7 new challengeable staff members.

* New Customers: 15 unique new customers.

* New Outfits/Equipment: 17 new outfits.

* Building Combos: 9 new building combinations.

**Bug Fixes & Optimization**

* Fixed an issue where map chest rewards (such as letters) were lost; they will now be added to your inventory when switching or refreshing to the next map.

* Fixed abnormal item quantity issues in the operations room.

* Corrected dialogue errors that appeared after skipping the team competition.

* The maximum possible score can now exceed 1e+12.

* Region ranking logic optimized: From K-rank and above, you no longer need to surpass the region's highest score to advance to higher ranks.

* Fixed errors caused by closing the building window or grid.

* Improved story dialogue phrasing.

* Optimized all object descriptions.

* Optimized all skill/card descriptions.