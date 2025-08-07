**New Area & Chapter Unlocks**
* The main storyline reaches its final chapter.
* The brand-new \\\[Star City] area and Chapter 5 are now available. Old save files can seamlessly continue the adventure.
**Building Scheme Feature**
* You can now save up to three building schemes and switch between them with one click as needed.
* Construction tools such as "Grid Fix" and "Clear Layout" are now unified at the bottom of the building window for easier access.
**Building Count Display & Limit**
* The number of buildings in each scheme is now displayed at the lower-left corner of the building window.
* Each scheme has a building limit of 260 structures.
**Multilanguage Support (Beta)**
* Multiple new languages have been added (Beta).
* The game font has been updated to support more characters. Some UI text size or layout issues may occur in newly added languages and are currently being optimized.
**Achievements**
* 22 new achievements and a new achievement panel have been added.
* Unlock one S-grade special building for every 8 achievements completed (shared across all save files).
**Content Updates**
* New Buildings: 42 brand-new structures.
* New Cards: 17 new cards.
* New Staff: 7 new challengeable staff members.
* New Customers: 15 unique new customers.
* New Outfits/Equipment: 17 new outfits.
* Building Combos: 9 new building combinations.
**Bug Fixes & Optimization**
* Fixed an issue where map chest rewards (such as letters) were lost; they will now be added to your inventory when switching or refreshing to the next map.
* Fixed abnormal item quantity issues in the operations room.
* Corrected dialogue errors that appeared after skipping the team competition.
* The maximum possible score can now exceed 1e+12.
* Region ranking logic optimized: From K-rank and above, you no longer need to surpass the region's highest score to advance to higher ranks.
* Fixed errors caused by closing the building window or grid.
* Improved story dialogue phrasing.
* Optimized all object descriptions.
* Optimized all skill/card descriptions.
