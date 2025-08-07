🛠️Fixes:
UI / UX
After pressing ESC, type got stuck – now properly resets
Kasia
AI's eye and beret were positioned too low – fixed
Lockpicking
Right-clicking during lockpick no longer leaves the lockpick stuck
Missions
You can now pick up the eye before the mission officially starts
Achievements
Beer count now correctly tracked for achievements
Mushrooms eaten are now counted properly in achievements
Bugs / Exploits
Spamming 2-3 bottles during trade could trigger infinite money glitch – fixed
Environment
Scrap dealer at Ben’s is now better exposed
Sound of pouring gasoline added in Ukrainians’ warehouse
Save / Load
Fixed mail lock loading
Changed files in this update