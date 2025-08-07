 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19519080
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️Fixes:


UI / UX

  • After pressing ESC, type got stuck – now properly resets

Kasia

  • AI's eye and beret were positioned too low – fixed

Lockpicking

  • Right-clicking during lockpick no longer leaves the lockpick stuck


Missions

  • You can now pick up the eye before the mission officially starts


Achievements

  • Beer count now correctly tracked for achievements

  • Mushrooms eaten are now counted properly in achievements


Bugs / Exploits

  • Spamming 2-3 bottles during trade could trigger infinite money glitch – fixed


Environment

  • Scrap dealer at Ben’s is now better exposed

  • Sound of pouring gasoline added in Ukrainians’ warehouse


Save / Load

  • Fixed mail lock loading

