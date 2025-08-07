Highlights



Match Modifiers

· This update adds an array of brand new options you can use to add some chaos to the fray! Spawn endless assists, cancel your attacks with Turbo mode, slink around the stage in Stealth mode, soar through the air with unlimited jumps and more! Check out the full list below, or hop in game and give it a spin.



General



CPU Improvements

· Offense

- Grab rate on shielding opponents has been increased and now scales by level.

- CPUs will now down tilt opponents in crash more often.

- CPUs will now jab reset opponents who are in crash bounce.

· Movement

- CPUs will now avoid run turning and skidding.

- CPUs now choose running over walking more often.



Announcer

· General Improvements

- Certain reactive lines (e.g. "Spike!" or "That’s gotta hurt!") now play after hitstop ends.

- No longer announces "Spike!" when hitting an opponent with super armor.

- Fixed an issue where the announcer would yell "Time!" at the end of timed matches ahead of the clock hitting zero.



Gameplay

· Time Matches

- No longer has baked in screen shake when the match ends.



Menus



Match Options

· Match Modifiers

- Added Speed: Slow

- Game capped at 30fps.

- Added Speed: Fast

- Game capped at 90fps.

- Added Weight: Light

- Gravity reduced by 0.66%.

- Added Weight: Heavy

- Gravity increased by 1.33%.

- Added Knockback Angle: Reverse

- All attack angles are reversed.

- Added Knockback Angle: Random

- All attacks hit at a random angle.

- Added Damage Consequence: Vampire

- Heal 50% of the damage you deal.

- Added Damage Consequence: Vengeance

- Receive 50% of the damage you deal.

- Added Visibility: Invisible

- All characters' visuals are obscured.

- Added Visibility: Stealth

- Characters are completely invisible in movement and actionable states.

- Added Turbo

- Cancel attacks on hit into any other action.

- Added Auto Jump

- Characters automatically jump whenever they are in a grounded actionable state.

- Added Infinite Jumps

- Can midair jump an infinite amount of times.

- Added Assist Charge: Infinite

- Assists automatically recharge after a short cooldown.

- Added Assist Charge: Instant

- All assists take one hit to charge.

· Score Display

- Added functionality.

· Self Destruct

- Added functionality.

· Time

- Now defaults to 8 minutes.

· Removed Unselectable Match Options and Tabs

- This is primarily to improve visual clarity now that multiple tabs are in use. We will reintroduce these tabs as the functionality becomes available.



Playable Characters



Octodad

· Stock Icon

- 📢 Corrected palette issue.

· CPU

- Increased reliability of choosing to use up special toward the stage when below the ledge.



Orcane

· Wall Jump

- Functionality added.



The Watcher

· CPU

- Now uses up-angled Calm side special’s to recover.



Welltaro

· Neutral Air

- 📢 Fire effects repositioned to more closely match hitboxes.

- 📢 Brightest white color on fire effects is now only present on active frames.



Stages



Slopes

· Bounce Logic Adjusted

- Bouncing enemies off of angled floors and ceilings now sends them perpendicular to the angle of the structure.



Stratostar

· Structure Adjustment

- Floor structure extended by roughly three pixels on either end for closer visual parity with other stages’ ledge positions.



Custom Content



API

📢 Added HitboxStats to disable hitboxes based on entity type and air/ground status.

· Added new Engine.objectIsType() helper function. Offers better coverage than EntityType checking as it is not limited to Entity objects.

· Moves that rely on the singleUse stat now correctly become disabled if the user leaves the ground during the animation

- To manually re-enable a move you can use: self.resetSingleUse(CState.SPECIAL_UP);



Intros

📢 Characters with an intro animation length of less than 120 frames now more reliably do not become actionable unless the creator explicitly forces a stage change.

📢 Characters who are in a different state before the end of the standard intro length are no longer forced back into stand or fall.



Character Template v0.3.0



https://github.com/Fraymakers/character-template/releases/tag/0.3.0



New Functionality

· Wall Jump

- Functionality added.



Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.4.0



https://github.com/Fraymakers/api-types-plugin/releases/tag/0.4.0

Note: Changes with a 📢 in front resulted from suggestions by our community!