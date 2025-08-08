I’m happy to announce that Shards of the Realm has officially left Early Access and received a full release!

Huge thanks to everyone who supported the project along the way — gave feedback, tested builds, shared ideas, or simply believed in it. Thanks to you, the game has become much better.

The full release brings several improvements and added challenges:

The early-game income system has been reworked. All factions now provide the player with a small daily income, hoping for future help in return. While this may be a bit unrealistic, it helps solve some onboarding issues for new players and gives more breathing room to adapt :)

That said, completing the main questline is still highly recommended, as it reveals advanced mechanics, unlocks additional opportunities, and influences your starting economy.

Faster enemy patrols have been added in the mid and late game. This adds extra tension and difficulty — rushing across the map with wounded fighters may no longer be an option, requiring more planning and caution.

Several visual issues have been resolved.

The full release is a major milestone — but not the end of the journey.

I’m actively monitoring community feedback and plan to:

Adjust the game balance if needed;

Fix any bugs that may appear;

And of course, continue improving the game to make it even more enjoyable.

Thanks again for staying with us! I hope you enjoy Shards of the Realm.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or run into bugs — feel free to reach out. I’m always happy to hear from you :)

Best regards,

Yevhen

Developer of Shards of the Realm