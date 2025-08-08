 Skip to content
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19519038 Edited 8 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I’m happy to announce that Shards of the Realm has officially left Early Access and received a full release!

Huge thanks to everyone who supported the project along the way — gave feedback, tested builds, shared ideas, or simply believed in it. Thanks to you, the game has become much better.

The full release brings several improvements and added challenges:

  • The early-game income system has been reworked. All factions now provide the player with a small daily income, hoping for future help in return. While this may be a bit unrealistic, it helps solve some onboarding issues for new players and gives more breathing room to adapt :)
    That said, completing the main questline is still highly recommended, as it reveals advanced mechanics, unlocks additional opportunities, and influences your starting economy.

  • Faster enemy patrols have been added in the mid and late game. This adds extra tension and difficulty — rushing across the map with wounded fighters may no longer be an option, requiring more planning and caution.

  • Several visual issues have been resolved.

The full release is a major milestone — but not the end of the journey.
I’m actively monitoring community feedback and plan to:

  • Adjust the game balance if needed;

  • Fix any bugs that may appear;

  • And of course, continue improving the game to make it even more enjoyable.

Thanks again for staying with us! I hope you enjoy Shards of the Realm.
If you have any questions, suggestions, or run into bugs — feel free to reach out. I’m always happy to hear from you :)

Best regards,
Yevhen
Developer of Shards of the Realm

