7 August 2025 Build 19518943 Edited 7 August 2025 – 20:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Warm-Up is now applied to Turn-Based System. Warm-Up will now lower the user's "turn" score, such that certain Skills or Actions may take longer, even if input earlier.
  • Fixed multiple issues with placement/rendering of Adding/Removing Party Members in Battle (via Change Party or Swap commands).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
