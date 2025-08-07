 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19518938 Edited 8 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch introduces a new major system into the game.

The missions will be split into 4 categories:

Easy, Medium, Hard,
and Chaos - these missions are difficult and unique.

The missions can all be accessed through a new buildable object - SCP Mission Transmitter.

You will have an overview of all your currently available quests in there.

Each quest has it's own unique rewards and
some otherwise unobtainable items.

Keep an eye out for new ones upon completing a mission and new patch releases.

Sprinklers are also now in the game.


There will also be an ability to request item deliveries from the foundation in a future patch in exchange for tokens earned by performing missions.

Thank you all for playing the game. I will be adding more missions going forward.

There's still a lot in the works for early access, so I hope you have fun solving mysteries added in this update.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2745671
