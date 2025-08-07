 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19518905 Edited 7 August 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Change burn timer to use engine timer, this means we finally can "pause" the game!
  • Added a little note on how to fix movement issues when window loses focus

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3605551
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3605552
  • Loading history…
