A new patch is available for the playtest which fixes many small issues in the previous version. Thank you to everyone who tried the game out at Classic Games Fest!

If you're not aware, HOSTYLE now has a community discord! https://discord.gg/FP7Gpu2UHR

-Wall-Kick is now temporarily mapped to a different button (left-click/right face button) to not interfere with ledge-grab, this will return to the jump button down the line when a better fix is made

-Dialogue boxes will now fill in the text box when a button is pressed rather than skipping to the next dialogue box instantly

-PHIA's dialogue in the tutorial is now skippable

-Bomguin has an increased pickup area

-Bomguin now properly collides with the walls of the cliffside area

-Altered time-trials 1 and 2 to be a bit simpler

-Moved up death plane in Level 1

-Removed some soft locks from the tutorial level

-Fixed bug where checkpoint respawns would sometimes clip you through the world

-Fixed bug where text boxes would persist through loading screens

-Fixed bug where dialogue would advance to the next text box unexpectedly

-Fixed a bug involving the timer not resetting when using the restart button

-Cracked walls now have a more obvious texture to illustrate that they can be exploded

-Diminished the blue fog effect and made shadows have more contrast in certain levels

-Updated the ring race so that the path is more straightforward