

Hey everyone!

A fresh new update has just arrived for The Pub Life Simulator!

This patch includes several important bug fixes, new animations, and a sneak peek at exciting features coming soon.

Patch Notes – Version 0.0.2

Pressing C now displays all customer order UI at once.

Fixed an issue where some customers only said “Please a…” with no actual order.

Gin pouring bug has been resolved.

Increased the number of shelf slots.

Fixed the issue where the bar wouldn’t open after level 9.

Delivery truck not bringing products issue has been fixed.

Fixed cooldown bug when switching between save files.

Urination effect has been added.

Integrated new animations for customers who don’t pay.

Fixed the issue where the day wouldn't end / next day wouldn’t start.

Popcorn eating animation added.

Popcorn cooking VFX added.

Known Issues

Glasses disappearing after a new day starts

Some players have reported that certain glasses go missing at the end of the day. The issue has been identified and we are working on a fix.

Unable to return bottles to the shelf

In some cases, players are unable to place bottles back onto the shelves. This issue is known and being addressed.

Translation errors

Some languages contain missing or incorrect translations. We are reviewing and improving them.

Interaction glitches

There are occasional bugs with interactions involving customers, objects, or the environment — such as misalignment or lack of response.

What’s Coming Soon

Level Progression Balance

The EXP required to level up in the early game will be reduced to allow for faster progression.

New Visual Effects

More eye-catching visual effects and atmospheric improvements are on the way.

Customer Animations

Special animations (e.g. hand gestures) for customers who refuse to pay are being prepared.

Casino Feature

Development has begun on a casino system that will be located in the lower floor of your pub new items and mechanics are coming!



Thanks so much for all your feedback and support it truly shapes the game and helps us improve every day.

We’ve got a lot more planned stay tuned!