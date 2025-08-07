 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19518796
FEATURES
- new law "Tariffs regulation" and 3 articles

IMPROVEMENTS
- world map improvements and fixes

FIXES
- some general fixes
- a potential crash at start of game

