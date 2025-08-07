 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19518765 Edited 7 August 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Fixed bug with hair indexing on start screen sometimes not matching game models
  • Fixed bug with several early-game dialogue options providing double XP
  • Fixed bug with Chillbloods on Eremtera not providing war score
  • Fixed bug with datapad in barracks #2 on Eremtera not picking up
  • Fixed the locations of a few unreachable crates
  • Fixed bug where player could climb cliff at Helfyr monastery
  • Fixed tooltip bug on crafting screen component boxes
  • Fixed bug with mysterious typing sound in ghost ship (this was not an intentional hint at something, just a bug)
  • Fixed Treat Leroux's quest marker not showing due to building overhang
  • Fixed bug with party nurses and the wrong conversation order soft locking "Heal Thyselves" quest
  • Fixed bug with disection robot space portrait not showing
  • Fixed bug with planet being claimed after quick loading a game before it was claimed
  • Fixed bug with sorting by new reseting when unequiping an item


More to come! Thanks again for all the feedback and bug reports.

Changed files in this update

