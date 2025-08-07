- Fixed bug with hair indexing on start screen sometimes not matching game models
- Fixed bug with several early-game dialogue options providing double XP
- Fixed bug with Chillbloods on Eremtera not providing war score
- Fixed bug with datapad in barracks #2 on Eremtera not picking up
- Fixed the locations of a few unreachable crates
- Fixed bug where player could climb cliff at Helfyr monastery
- Fixed tooltip bug on crafting screen component boxes
- Fixed bug with mysterious typing sound in ghost ship (this was not an intentional hint at something, just a bug)
- Fixed Treat Leroux's quest marker not showing due to building overhang
- Fixed bug with party nurses and the wrong conversation order soft locking "Heal Thyselves" quest
- Fixed bug with disection robot space portrait not showing
- Fixed bug with planet being claimed after quick loading a game before it was claimed
- Fixed bug with sorting by new reseting when unequiping an item
More to come! Thanks again for all the feedback and bug reports.
Changed files in this update