PLAYNESE
7 August 2025 Build 19518754 Edited 7 August 2025 – 20:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Enemy Appears: ロック (Rock)
・Keep your guard up, a small but tough new foe has joined the world. Can you crack the Rock?

Stone Pickup Buffed
・Stone pickups now give 2 instead of 1, so less grinding.

🌲 Wood Bundle Bonus
・Wood bundle pickups increased from 1 to 5!
・Wood from tree cutting still varies, but bundles got juicier.

🎵 9 New Music Tracks
・Fresh tunes to power your adventure!

🎣 Fishing Spots Expanded
・Fishing locations are now spread out across the world.

🧪 Coming Soon: More Japanese & Crafting!
・Getting ready to add more Japanese content, plus an item & crafting system is on the horizon!

Feedback always helps!
Hop into the PLAYNESE Discord from the main menu or Steam page.
Let’s make this the best way to learn Japanese through games!

またね！
Light :>

