This year we had the honor of joining Evo 2025 as one of the official Extended Lineup games. Representing the platform fighter community on one of the biggest stages in fighting games was a huge moment for us, and we want to thank everyone who came out to compete, watch, and support the game.

Evo featured a massive 363 player tournament with a giant $13,383 pot bonus raised through our compendium. On top of the competitive scene turning out - we also took part in the Evo Showcase, where Studio Lead Dan Fornace and Lead Programmer/Designer Trevor Youngblood hit the stage to reveal our next character, share our latest development roadmap, and answer live questions from the community during a special Q&A.

If you missed it live, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here's a full recap of everything that happened at Evo 2025.

Introducing Galvan

At the Friday showcase we revealed our next upcoming character - Galvan, The Ferrous Fossil! See the first look here in their official reveal trailer:

Galvan is our 4th free character update for 2025, and our first brand new character of the year since the other three were returning Rivals from the first game. Stay tuned for plenty of more news on the character as we all look forward to the October 7th release date.

Galvan Showcase



Following his reveal trailer, we also put out a Galvan Showcase video to give you a more in depth look at his unique mechanics, including behind the scenes dev commentary! You can check out the whole showcase here:

2026 Roadmap Reveal

The Evo showcase was also the perfect time to unveil our latest roadmap now that we've almost got all of our 2025 features in. Dan and Trevor spoke live and in detail about each item and you can find the video version here:



Roadmap Chat

https://www.youtube.com/live/OqhancPtWrU?si=ElbzsCkvaKo-ecGG&t=12716

Audience Q&A

Last but not least, our showcase panel ended with a live audience Q&A. Check out that section here to hear all of the Q&As firsthand:

https://www.youtube.com/live/OqhancPtWrU?si=bq-XYmTKNvfLB-dQ&t=13074