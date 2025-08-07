- Added main ball editing in My Visuals menu

- Added long hair option

- Maximum ping is now set to 250 ms

- Added ball anti-lag (default value: 20)



The ball anti-lag is set to 20 by default. Increasing it to 35 will make the delay react faster, which means you’ll actually be reducing the anti-lag effect. if you’re playing as a goalkeeper, the lower the delay, the better your chances of making those crucial saves