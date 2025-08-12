WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers – Patch 1.5 for Steam is AVAILABLE NOW!

PATCH 1.5 NOTES

Features/Bug Fixes

Crash Fixes

Dear Players,Today, we're pleased to confirm that Patch 1.5 is available to download now on Steam. Once again, a massive thank you to everyone that continues to support us, we are incredibly grateful!* Slight adjustment to the invincibility frames during Wuchang’s get-up animation after being knocked down.This is to prevent players from being attacked during the getting-up animation to optimize the player’s early game experience.* Sped up Wuchang’s healing animation slightly to ensure players have enough time to heal. The recovery animation after drinking can now be cancelled with a dodge.This is to enhance the strategic element.* Made adjustments to animations, values, and level design for certain NPCs and AI.Added dialogs for some NPCs to complete some plots. We will further optimize the exhaustion animations in the future to improve the plot performance.Fixed the faction bug in Chapter 4, adjusted the level design, and increased the performance effect of BVB.Fixed the dialogue order between Fang Yao and He Youzai to prevent a bug where players could not achieve the “Bound by Fate's Threads” and “Dream's Sweet Deceit” endings due to an incorrect sequence.* Addressed the issue causing audio playback stutter on certain hardware models.* Revised descriptions for some equipment and items* Added/revised certain audio lines.Added some ‘Wuchang’ voice to complete the story, and added some NPC dialogues.* Fixed an issue where certain keys could not be set in the key binding menu, and where some key changes could not be saved after re-binding, such as, left shift, left ctrl, left alt.* Fixed the issue where the Buddha statue could disappear from the player’s inventory when force-quitting the game after it is placed in the Palace Hill of Chapter 1.* Fixed an issue with the combo-based Benediction and Jade Pendant not functioning correctly in NG+ cycles.* Addressed issues with certain terrain that can cause the player to become stuck.* Reduced elevator waiting time and fixed the issue in Chapter 5 where the elevator may trap the player at its destination.While Wuchang waits for the elevator, the speed of the elevator tripled. Due to loading issues, the speed of taking the elevator has temporarily unchanged.* Optimized the impact resistance of certain monsters.Reduce the impact tolerance of some primary enemies, making it easier for light weapons to interrupt the attacks of some monsters in the early stages, while increasing the strategic nature of light attacks.For later-stage monsters, players can now use spells, weapon skills, etc., to directly perform follow-up light attack combos to suppress some monsters.* Increased the trigger interval for Spike Traps.* Further reduced the damage of landmines in Chapters 2 & 3.Monsters can still be quickly staggered, keeping combat strategies in areas with groups of monsters unchanged.* Reduced the number of landmines in Chapter 3.* Adjusted game content to prepare for the update of new weapons and sets in the Deluxe Edition compensation.Currently, the high-poly phase of the Deluxe Edition compensation content is nearing completion, and we hope to bring players more traditional armor, including ancient armor such as Wei/Jin dynasty armor.* Optimized game code in preparation for allowing players to choose to respawn at either the Shrine or the BOSS Fight Entrance after death.* Optimized game code in preparation for future patches to reduce VRAM usage, aiming to address frequent stuttering and other display issues caused by VRAM overflow.* Optimized asset specifications in preparation for updating to a more noticeable effect when picking up Red Mercury Essence.* Fixed an issue where super-sampling resolution would apply incorrect parameters when using the Extreme settings on high-end machines.* Other minor fixes.* Fixed an issue where changing screen resolution under certain conditions could cause the game to crash.* Fixed shader-related errors that occurred with certain NVIDIA graphics cards.* Fixed a GPU crash caused by certain semi-transparent assets in extreme scenarios.* Fixed a crash caused by unnecessary rendering calls in specific scenarios.* Fixed a crash caused by GPU hangs under specific conditions.* Fixed a crash that could occur with a certain probability at the end of map loading due to animation blueprint concurrency.* Other minor fixes.This patch has been a long time coming, and we will continue to refine and optimize the game based on player feedback, striving to deliver a product that satisfies our players!