 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19518541 Edited 7 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

(Note: You will have to opt-in to the "VH Open Beta" to try out this new update. It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)

Desktop Settings Test 2 (2025-08-07)

Beta Update Summary:

This beta update builds on the previous one by adding an auto-minimize feature that runs at startup and can be toggled on or off.

Updates and Changes:

+Added auto-minimize feature that will minimize the Virtual Handheld window 5 seconds after startup if the window is not clicked before then

+Added a toggle to turn the auto-minimize feature on or off in the General settings menu

Changed depots in vh-open-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19518541
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2622141
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link