This build has not been seen in a public branch.

(Note: You will have to opt-in to the "VH Open Beta" to try out this new update. It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)

Desktop Settings Test 2 (2025-08-07)

Beta Update Summary:

This beta update builds on the previous one by adding an auto-minimize feature that runs at startup and can be toggled on or off.

Updates and Changes:

+Added auto-minimize feature that will minimize the Virtual Handheld window 5 seconds after startup if the window is not clicked before then

+Added a toggle to turn the auto-minimize feature on or off in the General settings menu