7 August 2025 Build 19518536 Edited 7 August 2025 – 21:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have added new dialog prompts to the inventory menu and a function to delete parts from the backpack. The player will now be prompted before swapping motherboards and will be told the # of parts that will go back into the backpack. Deleting parts will also create a dialog popup warning the player.

  • Added Motherboard equip dialog
  • Added delete component feature
  • Added delete component dialog
  • Fixed some orphaned controller bind code
  • Cleaned up controller bind dialog
  • Fixed a bug that caused blaze ram not to stack
  • Nerfed AOE Ram to a max range of +4
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to lose controlled enemies
  • Improved enemy FOV caching to improve performance when lots of enemies are on screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 3886131
