- Added Motherboard equip dialog
- Added delete component feature
- Added delete component dialog
- Fixed some orphaned controller bind code
- Cleaned up controller bind dialog
- Fixed a bug that caused blaze ram not to stack
- Nerfed AOE Ram to a max range of +4
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to lose controlled enemies
- Improved enemy FOV caching to improve performance when lots of enemies are on screen
Menu Dialog Update - 08/07/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
We have added new dialog prompts to the inventory menu and a function to delete parts from the backpack. The player will now be prompted before swapping motherboards and will be told the # of parts that will go back into the backpack. Deleting parts will also create a dialog popup warning the player.
