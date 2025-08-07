Added Motherboard equip dialog



Added delete component feature



Added delete component dialog



Fixed some orphaned controller bind code



Cleaned up controller bind dialog



Fixed a bug that caused blaze ram not to stack



Nerfed AOE Ram to a max range of +4



Fixed a bug that caused the player to lose controlled enemies



Improved enemy FOV caching to improve performance when lots of enemies are on screen



We have added new dialog prompts to the inventory menu and a function to delete parts from the backpack. The player will now be prompted before swapping motherboards and will be told the # of parts that will go back into the backpack. Deleting parts will also create a dialog popup warning the player.