- As per popular request, I changed the max challenge count for AACs now to 25, each one of them gives now twice as much reward so the total reward is the same as before.
- Also as per popular request, SpaceDim Reset Challenges are now a normal Rebirth challenge and not Reset Multi. Because that makes this challenge much easier and relaxing, the finish requirement is 50% harder now.
- Added a token improvement for Squirrel. With it, you can find acorns in dungeons which improve its drop bonus.
- Added two new things you can get from event currency.
- Some performance improvements.
- Reduced MP cost of HP Boost and Counter for adventure.
- Fixed some bugs, mostly adventure based.
Changes for Version 4.45.1579 (2025-08-07)
Update notes via Steam Community
