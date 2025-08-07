- As per popular request, I changed the max challenge count for AACs now to 25, each one of them gives now twice as much reward so the total reward is the same as before.

- Also as per popular request, SpaceDim Reset Challenges are now a normal Rebirth challenge and not Reset Multi. Because that makes this challenge much easier and relaxing, the finish requirement is 50% harder now.

- Added a token improvement for Squirrel. With it, you can find acorns in dungeons which improve its drop bonus.

- Added two new things you can get from event currency.

- Some performance improvements.

- Reduced MP cost of HP Boost and Counter for adventure.

- Fixed some bugs, mostly adventure based.