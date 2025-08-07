- Fixed the controller's interaction button registering twice.
- Fixed an issue where switching the monster from first to third person increased the camera distance each time.
- Adjusted the resolution for the second-largest Fullscreen option to reduce display problems.
- Fixed localization issues.
Changelog Hot Fix 2
