7 August 2025 Build 19518403 Edited 7 August 2025 – 19:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the controller's interaction button registering twice.
  • Fixed an issue where switching the monster from first to third person increased the camera distance each time.
  • Adjusted the resolution for the second-largest Fullscreen option to reduce display problems.
  • Fixed localization issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2221391
