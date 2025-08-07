This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Space Impossible V1.0 Pre-Release 3 is now available. Reminder what this means: As we gear up for the official Space Impossible 1.0 release, we are done with BETAs, and instead proceeding with rolling Pre-Releases as additional content, gameplay tweaks and fixes roll out at an increased rate compared to the ALPHA and BETA release schedule.



Update Notes

Pre-Release 3 adds a new bridge, brings some weapon balance, a hailing improvement, bribe price scaling, a change to the navscanner, and universe AI weapon damage settings.



Automated Tactical Defense



This new bridge, Tactical Defense Controller, allows the player to turn their vessel (or anything else they can access) into a limited AI controlled turret. Great for mining defense, station defense, ambushes and more. It is regarded by other vessels as the player, if the player is the owner of the bridge's vessel. However, if a player enters the vessel, the bridge will become inactive.





Weapon Balancing



Following a number of player reports regarding weapon balance, we looked through things and realized most of it was legitimate issues. Nearly all weapons have had their mass adjusted, and damage reduced on the salvageborer, and damage increased for lasers of all sizes. All large and giga weapons have had their damage increased as well. Our goal is for all weapons to have some use in the right situation, and this should bring things closer to that goal.



Scanner Upgrade

The Navscanner (those blue/red lines) can now be yellow. These yellow bars indicate AI vessels know of you and are willing to target you, but something else is currently higher priority. A great benefit when entering things like fleet battles.

Customized Difficulty



Finally of major interest, the game now has exposed AI weapon damage. Since the very early ALPHA days, AI vessels have done 50% weapon damage to the player. Well, now that can be adjusted in the universe. Reduced is 25%, Default is standard 50%, Equal is 100% and Increased is 200%.





There have been many smaller changes and additions to including the addition of a new option when hailing a station that lets you open their Fabricators similar to the "Let's trade" option to a change that sees Pirate bribe prices scale with system level. See the details below for a full breakdown.



How To Access



If you would like to check out this pre-release build all the usual things apply, it will have problems (some of which we know about) and universes created may not be compatible with the final release. Let us know your thoughts via the forums or on our discord.



If you still wish to give it a try check out all the changes and details here : https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/36/598534283538357173/

and how to access it here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/36/596277840826153665/





Details

NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!

Additions

Added Tactical Defense Controller Bridge

Added new Algae tile which can now spawn randomly on rock asteroids

Added Cortic Algae item for bridge manufacturing.

Added "Open Manufacturing" hail option

Added yellow navscanner bar and AI logic

Added AI weapon damage scaling choices to universe creation

Added 'sv_respawnpricemod'. This influences the price of vessel respawning. 0 is default, -1 will make a vessel free.

Added 'sv_aidamagemult'. This is responsible for the AI damage scaling. 0.5 is default 50%, 0 is no damage, 1 is 100% damage, etc

Changes

Comets will now move again once a player leaves the region

Text will now obey indentation when word wrapping

All weapons had their mass adjusted, most increased

Salvageborer damage reduced

All 'Laser' weapon damage increased

All Large and Giga weapons have had their damage increased

Optimized AI target search process

AI damage multiplier now affects damage done to shields and suits

Bribe now scale with system level

Fixes

Fixed docking label not hiding correctly

Fixed Scrapper Scrub Vessel option incorrectly displaying when vessel was already owned

Fixed an issue with AI pathing that could result in them getting stuck

Fixed an issue where an object being hangared was incorrectly flagging a region's discovery state

Fixed both stations from hailing you on entering Trader's Drift

Fixed an issue in Construction regarding a mouse event when Construction previously experienced an error

Fixed it so crystal tiles can now drop kelorit and/or plagistine dust, this was not working for last few BETAs

Fixed a significant tile editing bug that had to do with multi-tile mounts and order-of-operations





