Space Impossible V1.0 Pre-Release 3 is now available. Reminder what this means: As we gear up for the official Space Impossible 1.0 release, we are done with BETAs, and instead proceeding with rolling Pre-Releases as additional content, gameplay tweaks and fixes roll out at an increased rate compared to the ALPHA and BETA release schedule.
Update Notes
Pre-Release 3 adds a new bridge, brings some weapon balance, a hailing improvement, bribe price scaling, a change to the navscanner, and universe AI weapon damage settings.
Automated Tactical Defense
This new bridge, Tactical Defense Controller, allows the player to turn their vessel (or anything else they can access) into a limited AI controlled turret. Great for mining defense, station defense, ambushes and more. It is regarded by other vessels as the player, if the player is the owner of the bridge's vessel. However, if a player enters the vessel, the bridge will become inactive.
Weapon Balancing
Following a number of player reports regarding weapon balance, we looked through things and realized most of it was legitimate issues. Nearly all weapons have had their mass adjusted, and damage reduced on the salvageborer, and damage increased for lasers of all sizes. All large and giga weapons have had their damage increased as well. Our goal is for all weapons to have some use in the right situation, and this should bring things closer to that goal.
Scanner Upgrade
The Navscanner (those blue/red lines) can now be yellow. These yellow bars indicate AI vessels know of you and are willing to target you, but something else is currently higher priority. A great benefit when entering things like fleet battles.
Customized Difficulty
Finally of major interest, the game now has exposed AI weapon damage. Since the very early ALPHA days, AI vessels have done 50% weapon damage to the player. Well, now that can be adjusted in the universe. Reduced is 25%, Default is standard 50%, Equal is 100% and Increased is 200%.
There have been many smaller changes and additions to including the addition of a new option when hailing a station that lets you open their Fabricators similar to the "Let's trade" option to a change that sees Pirate bribe prices scale with system level. See the details below for a full breakdown.
How To Access
If you would like to check out this pre-release build all the usual things apply, it will have problems (some of which we know about) and universes created may not be compatible with the final release. Let us know your thoughts via the forums or on our discord.
If you still wish to give it a try check out all the changes and details here : https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/36/598534283538357173/
and how to access it here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/36/596277840826153665/
Details
NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!
Additions
Added Tactical Defense Controller Bridge
Added new Algae tile which can now spawn randomly on rock asteroids
Added Cortic Algae item for bridge manufacturing.
Added "Open Manufacturing" hail option
Added yellow navscanner bar and AI logic
Added AI weapon damage scaling choices to universe creation
Added 'sv_respawnpricemod'. This influences the price of vessel respawning. 0 is default, -1 will make a vessel free.
Added 'sv_aidamagemult'. This is responsible for the AI damage scaling. 0.5 is default 50%, 0 is no damage, 1 is 100% damage, etc
Changes
Comets will now move again once a player leaves the region
Text will now obey indentation when word wrapping
All weapons had their mass adjusted, most increased
Salvageborer damage reduced
All 'Laser' weapon damage increased
All Large and Giga weapons have had their damage increased
Optimized AI target search process
AI damage multiplier now affects damage done to shields and suits
Bribe now scale with system level
Fixes
Fixed docking label not hiding correctly
Fixed Scrapper Scrub Vessel option incorrectly displaying when vessel was already owned
Fixed an issue with AI pathing that could result in them getting stuck
Fixed an issue where an object being hangared was incorrectly flagging a region's discovery state
Fixed both stations from hailing you on entering Trader's Drift
Fixed an issue in Construction regarding a mouse event when Construction previously experienced an error
Fixed it so crystal tiles can now drop kelorit and/or plagistine dust, this was not working for last few BETAs
Fixed a significant tile editing bug that had to do with multi-tile mounts and order-of-operations
Changed depots in publictest branch