12 August 2025 Build 19518308 Edited 12 August 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Fellow Rally Racers,

Today, we are happy to announce that all the planned model re-work is done!

The final two missing cars are back in the game:

  • Avalanche A1

  • Libra Daria

With these additions, all 13 affected cars have now been restored with freshly built, original models.

As part of this update, later we’ll also be manually removing any incompatible car liveries that were made for the old models. We know many of these designs hold great memories — they’re some of our personal favorites too — so it’s unfortunate that we have to say goodbye. But we’re confident our creative community will come back strong with amazing new liveries for the updated models!

To celebrate, we’re kicking off the 2nd Community Livery Contest this Thursday, exclusively for the reworked cars. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

If you’re new to Old School Rally’s Workshop feature, you can check out our quick-start guide here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3334278536

Of course, taking this opportunity, we've also made some bug fixes...

Bug Fixes:

  • Disabled ghost car in Photo Mode

  • Fixed Gemini ZR headlights

  • Fixed Tiny S hood visuals

  • Fixed Zeta GRT visuals

Thank you all for your continued patience and support!

We'll come back with the details for the Workshop Contest soon!

Cheers,

Frozen Lake Games & Astrolabe Games

