Hello Fellow Rally Racers,

Today, we are happy to announce that all the planned model re-work is done!

The final two missing cars are back in the game:

Avalanche A1

Libra Daria

With these additions, all 13 affected cars have now been restored with freshly built, original models.

As part of this update, later we’ll also be manually removing any incompatible car liveries that were made for the old models. We know many of these designs hold great memories — they’re some of our personal favorites too — so it’s unfortunate that we have to say goodbye. But we’re confident our creative community will come back strong with amazing new liveries for the updated models!

To celebrate, we’re kicking off the 2nd Community Livery Contest this Thursday, exclusively for the reworked cars. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

If you’re new to Old School Rally’s Workshop feature, you can check out our quick-start guide here:

Of course, taking this opportunity, we've also made some bug fixes...

Bug Fixes:

Disabled ghost car in Photo Mode

Fixed Gemini ZR headlights

Fixed Tiny S hood visuals

Fixed Zeta GRT visuals

Thank you all for your continued patience and support!

We'll come back with the details for the Workshop Contest soon!

Cheers,

Frozen Lake Games & Astrolabe Games